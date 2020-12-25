Maya Jama sends coronary heart out to victims of domestic violence

Maya Jama claims her ‘heart goes out’ to everyone afflicted by domestic abuse at a time of calendar year regarded one of the most challenging for victims.

The broadcaster is spending her 1st Christmas in her new household with shut household but despatched her views out to other people who are not so lucky.

She also explained she has ‘closed the book’ on her marriage with her father, who was in and out of jail as she grew up and is a distant determine in her everyday living.

Maya, 26, is an ambassador for Savera Uk, which tackles ‘honour’-dependent abuse and other hazardous tactics in people.

She is also donating 30 for each cent of revenue from her Cling Cling goods variety to Sisters Cut, a domestic violence activist team.

The presenter instructed Metro.co.united kingdom: ‘My thoughts are with the survivors of domestic abuse and men and women with mental well being troubles, all the people that are in poor family members circumstances.

‘Naturally the more time you expend at household the additional of a problem these items are heading to be.

‘My coronary heart goes out to any person in that situation. Following calendar year I’m going to do additional charity get the job done to see what I can do to help people today who are afflicted.’

Maya was discovered in October to be a millionaire soon after a flurry of activity propelling her from an upbringing in Bristol to the superior existence in London.

She has appeared together with Katherine Ryan in Netflix comedy The Duchess, captained a team on ITV2 panel present Really don’t Detest The Playaz, launched manner and skincare ranges and joined up with important brands this kind of as Adidas, JD Sports and Maybelline.

The Television star was revealed to have banked £1.3million with her firm MIJ & Co two many years in the past and her stock is only possible to have risen given that then.

She co-offered the MOBO Awards previously this month as it returned immediately after a two-calendar year hiatus.

The presenter has mentioned that her new life in south-west London ‘is surreal’ supplied her history ‘from a council estate in Bristol’.

But she is knowledgeable that the pressures of the pandemic have taken their toll on people’s funds, mental well being and led to warnings that victims of violence have been locked indoors with their abusers.

Metro.co.british isles explained to this week what it is like for a survivor of domestic abuse investing Christmas in a refuge, with charities stating those people they aid facial area a ‘perfect storm’ of difficulties.

Christmas is previously regarded a ‘mini-lockdown’ by aid teams, even without having the restrictions on movement imposed by Covid limitations.

‘People are staying influenced from each and every angle,’ Maya explained.

‘Which is why I’m so grateful to be performing at this time.

‘I just consider not to complain about becoming overworked when men and women never have jobs at all ideal now.’

The previous Radio 1 presenter spoke about her father, who was the target of a Channel 5 documentary she filmed in 2017 as she made an effort and hard work to reconcile with him.

She has formerly mentioned that that she frequented him in jail until finally she was close to the age of 10 when she felt he was not trying really hard adequate to mend his techniques.

‘It’s a hard a single,’ Maya claimed. ‘I have closed that book.

Much more: Maya Jama



‘Of system you do assume about individuals at Christmas, not only your possess family but also men and women who may possibly not be with their cherished kinds.

‘It is a truly reflective time.

‘But I never know about him.’

Maya Is getting joined by her mom and brothers in her plush new residence for what she has explained will be a ‘warm and fluttery’ Christmas.

She shared a image of herself in a fluffy Santa hat keeping a tin of £1.10 Nurishment on her Instagram account currently, wishing her 2million followers ‘a great day’ with ‘lots of wonderful things’.

Domestic abuse aid can be sought here.

Much more : BBC Breakfast viewers in bits as Jordan North surprises boy managing 2km a working day to support greatest good friend with leukaemia

Additional : Piers Morgan pays going tribute to Kate Garraway as she spends initially Xmas with out spouse Derek Draper