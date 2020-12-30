Maya Jama and Stormzy secretly celebrated Christmas alongside one another — sparking hope they may possibly get back alongside one another

STORMZY and Maya Jama secretly celebrated Christmas together, sparking hope they could reconcile next their break up.

The grime star, 27, invested time at the telly presenter’s London household on Xmas Day, The Sunlight can reveal.

6

6

Maya, 26, dumped Stormzy in August 2019 right after extra than four a long time with each other but they are now escalating shut once again.

A source reported: “Stormzy and Maya remained good friends immediately after their split and they decided to spend some time collectively more than Xmas.

“They kept it extremely low important and remained at her location in the capital.

“Both Stormzy and Maya have created it clear it is much too early to begin conversing about romance.

6

“This is really substantially friendship but their mates assume one thing could materialize involving them in the long term.

“They produced a wonderful couple and provided every little thing which is occurred this year, it appears they could improve closer again.”

Maya’s career has soared this 12 months with roles presenting BBC1’s Peter Crouch: Preserve Our Summer time and the MOBO Awards.

Stormzy, who began relationship Maya in January 2015, has been doing work on music pursuing the launch of his 2nd No1 album Large is the Head last December.

6

Together with singing about their separation in his track Classes very last 12 months, the a few-time Brit Award winner apologised publicly for his conduct in a variety of interviews.

He explained in January: “I did not cheat. What I did was a massive disrespect, what I did was very inconsiderate.

“It did not want to be dishonest for it still to be a disrespect. But I assumed now is a excellent time to say I did not cheat on my ex.

6

6

FROM RUSSIA WITH Adore C4’s The Good established to shock viewers with full nudity sexual intercourse scenes Home, JAMES? James Corden ‘set to give up US & The Late Late Show after getting homesick’ Unique KYLIE’S LIPA-SYNCHED Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa are releasing a song together to thank admirers FLESH AS A DAISY Daisy Ridley dazzles as she flashes her legs in sequinned gown Special BATMAN & SOBBIN Batman’s ‘control freak’ director drives Robert Pattinson to breaking level Exclusive RUFF DUFF Natalie Cassidy normally takes a crack from EastEnders as Sonia struggles as an NHS nurse

“I constantly say, my ex woman, she’s remarkable, she’s a phenomenal girl. If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks every single one, she is remarkable.

“I’m nevertheless undoubtedly an a***gap, a hundred %, that’s a reality. I’m an a***hole.

“I’m extremely regretful of the scenario.”

Bought a tale? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] kingdom