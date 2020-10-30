Maya Hawke to star ‘Revolver’ with Ethan Hawke as a teenager lovesick for George Harrison

Ethan and Maya Hawke will star in a movie where Maya will depict a teenager who is decided to lose her virginity to George Harrison.

Revolver, which has been helmed by Finding Nemo co-director Andrew Stanton, will visit Ethan and Maya depict daddy and daughter at the’60s-set romantic humor.

Variety reports that Maya could play with Jane, a teenaged resident of Anchorage, Alaska. The movie is placed in 1966 if a trip to Japan carrying the Beatles is made to make an abrupt stop in town. Jane then dreams up a plan to reduce her virginity into The Beatles guitarist.

Kate Trefry (Stranger Things, Fear Street movie trilogy) has written the scriptand 3311 manufacturing’s Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana are available to create. The movie is going to be released at the next month’s American Film Market.

Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke in arrivals for 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards — Arrivals two, Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica, CA March 3, 2018. CREDIT: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News

Ethan now stars — also contains co-written in addition to executive produced — that the limited series The fantastic Lord Bird for Showtime.

Maya has been recently found in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, that originated at the Venice Film Festival, along with the next period of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She released her debut record,’Blush’, in August.

At a four-star overview of this record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “`Blush’ reveals the employment of a songwriter that, also as a piece of a beginner, may control your attention and feelings having the most straightforward of lines and also cause you to think about your life and connections with all the gentle reinforcement of a buddy. Hold’Blush’ near — it is a particular one.” v