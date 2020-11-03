Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano! )

On Nov. 2, the couple announced they’re expecting their first child together on Instagram. Despite the fact that the article was mostly about the fascinating thing, Maya could not help but get at a last minute request others to votewriting,”If two becomes . And vote. #bidenharris2020.” One of the very first to congratulate the couple Instagram was Maya Plus One costar Jack Quaid, that said,”HOLY SH*T WHAAAAT?!?! Congrats you guys!!!!”

If this information was not intriguing enough, Michael shown in his article which not merely are they anticipating, but the set are engaged. Though it’s uncertain if the 32-year old celebrity and 33-year-old celebrity first started communicating, the duo became Instagram official in September 2019. We can not wait to learn what the future holds for these!