Max Verstappen Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

The estimated net worth of Max Verstappen is $200 million. Formula One driver Max Verstappen is paid $54 million a year by the Red Bull F1 team. It’s now Max Verstappen, not Lewis Hamilton, who’s the highest-paid racing driver of all time. When he won the Formula One World Championship, Max Verstappen was just 17 years old, making him one of the youngest drivers in the sport’s history. Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Red Bull until at least the conclusion of the 2028 season.

Max Verstappen Has a Fortune to His Name.

Verstappen’s contract with Milton Keynes-based team was extended until 2028 after he won his first world championship in the 2021 season. His bank account will surely benefit from this. The 24-year-old has a net worth of $60 million, which includes profits from numerous endorsements. However, the Dutchman’s net worth will rise even further as a result of the new agreement. From 2024 on, the Red Bull driver’s salary will rise significantly.

Verstappen’s on-track compensation is expected to be $55 million. However, Verstappen’s annual pay is currently $40 million.

However, Lewis Hamilton’s fan base is only bettered by his annual pay.. They name themselves the “Orange army,” and they show up at nearly every European race to support their hero, Max Verstappen.

As a result of this, he has received countless sponsorships from major brands. CarNext.com and Jumbo Supermarkets are among his primary supporters. In terms of endorsements, it’s not obvious how much money he makes.

Max Verstappen’s Height Is Unknown.

Even though Verstappen stands at a height of 1.81m, he is one of the taller racecar drivers on the grid.

How Much Money Does Formula One Driver Max Verstappen Make?

While his pay is $40 million per year, Verstappen’s net worth is $60 million.

The Identity of Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend Is yet To Be Revealed.

Verstappen is presently seeing Nelson Piquet’s daughter Kelly Piquet, a 33-year-old model and writer.

Aside from his aggressive racing style, Verstappen’s talent is undeniable and his first world championship shows there’s no limit to how many titles he’ll win in the years to come.

Because of his enormous fan base, particularly in the Netherlands, Max Verstappen’s reign in Formula One may last for the next decade or so.

In the Personal Life of Formula One Driver Max Verstappen

As previously established, Max has racing in his veins. Father Jos Kumpen and mother Sophie Kumpen both competed in karting as children. One of Verstappen’s relatives is also a racing manager for PK Carport in the Euro Series, which is a family business.

After the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg on June 30, 2019, Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen kisses his ex-girlfriend Dilara Salik. Andrej ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images) Verstappen Does Not Reveal Anything About His Personal Life.

Dilara Sanlik, a German college student, was his one and only ex-girlfriend. The two were photographed together while on vacation in the USA. Verstappen previously dated Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, a fellow racer, for one year. After joining the Red Bull Racing team, he had to discontinue his relationship with his previous girlfriend. In addition to hockey player Maxime Pourquie and Instagram model Joyce Godefridim, Verstappen has been linked to other women.

Various Sponsorships and Endorsement Deals for Max Verstappen

When it comes to F1 sponsorship arrangements, Max Verstappen is one of the best-known drivers on the circuit.

Jumbo Supermarkets frequently use the Dutch teen in their advertising campaigns, while he also works with brands like Tag Heuer, Ziggo, and Exact.

At the official launch of the 2019 Dutch GP F1, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen may be seen talking to his father, Jos, while driving. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing’s Red Bull Racing photo

Additionally, Verstappen has sponsorship agreements with a number of smaller businesses, although the financial terms of these arrangements aren’t yet public knowledge.

