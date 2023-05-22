Who Is Max Strus’s Girlfriend? Find out About His Private Life!

Max Strus is an American professional basketball player who is renowned for his court abilities. While information about his personal life is limited, the following provides an overview of his heritage and journey in the world of basketball.

Who Is Max Strus’s Partner?

Max is a prominent player for the Miami Heat who is neither married nor engaged. Internet sources indicate that he is not dating or seeing anyone at the present time. His Instagram expresses the same sentiment. He is very forthcoming about his family and parents, so we anticipate he will also divulge his dating status.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that he is currently exclusively dating his career, devoting all of his attention and affection to his first passion, basketball, and spending all of his time on the ground.

Childhood and Education

Max Strus, who was born in Hickory Hills, Illinois, on March 28, 1996, grew up with a passion for basketball. During his high school years, he honed his abilities and excelled at the sport. He continued his basketball career at Lewis University, a Division II institution in Romeoville, Illinois, after graduating from high school. At Lewis University, Strus demonstrated his abilities and distinguished himself as a star athlete.

College Career

Following his tenure at Lewis University, Max Strus transferred to Chicago’s Division I DePaul University. He had an immediate impact on the DePaul Blue Demons, where he became a vital player. Strus’ consistent scoring prowess and three-point shooting prowess earned him recognition and drew the attention of recruiters and coaches.

Professional Experience

Despite his undergraduate success, Max Strus was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, his ability was quickly recognized, and he signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. This permitted him to play for both the Boston Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Strus displayed his abilities in the G League and made occasional appearances with the Celtics in an effort to establish himself as an NBA asset.