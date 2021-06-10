Maurizio Sarri wants KEPA at his new team Lazio

Transfer news coming in from Serie A as newly appointed Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri wants Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea this summer.

A lot has happened since the remarkable incident took place between then Chelsea manager Sarri and the goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the EFL Carabao Cup Final against Man Cty, Kepa confidently refused to come off in Sarri’s last minute tactical change for Penalty shoot-out. That incident erupted several conversations about a player refusing to obey their manager’s orders.

On this day: 2019 – Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga defied manager Maurizio Sarri's attempt to substitute him. #CFC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/r9VGVZ5ccz — Chad ⭐⭐ (@ChelseaChadder) February 24, 2020

Now, Sarri plans to bring Kepa to SS Lazio.

Sarri wants Lazio to sign Kepa from Chelsea

The former Lazio manager left the club to join Inter Milan this summer. And SS Lazio has appointed the infamous Italian manager Maurizio Sarri as their Head coach.

The 62 years old manager has spent three years managing SSC Napoli from 2015-18, before joining Chelsea and Juventus, where he spent one year at each club.

Now, the newly appointed Lazio manager wants to bring Chelsea’s ‘out of favor’ goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Will Chelsea let Kepa leave Stamford this summer?

Chelsea, the UEFA Champions League winner managed to keep an invincible record with Edouard Mendy infront of goal. Edouard Mendy kept 9 clean sheets in 12 UCL games.

Chelsea’s French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

And this made Willy Caballero look for a club elsewhere for more game time. Hence, Chelsea might not let Kepa leave unless they find a proper backup for Edouard Mendy. Kepa has a contract with Chelsea until 2025. Hence, Chelsea and Kepa will make some headlines in the coming days.