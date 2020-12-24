Mauricio Pochettino to PSG: Previous Tottenham manager favourite for work after Thomas Tuchel sacked

Tuchel has been relieved of his duties just several hours after overing a 4- get around Strasbourg.

The result leaves PSG one particular stage off Ligue 1’s best two Lyon and Lyon but was not plenty of to help you save Tuchel’s job after two and a fifty percent a long time in cost.

Pochettino was speedily installed at the favorite for the position, the Argentine currently being out of operate since his sacking by Spurs in November 2019.

Pochettino used two decades as a player at PSG, successful the Intertoto Cup, and is now comprehended to be completely ready to return.

Manchester United have very long been mooted as Pochettino’s up coming club but the previous defender has been affected individual for the proper purpose.