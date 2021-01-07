Mauricio Pochettino begins lifestyle as PSG supervisor with underwhelming draw versus St. Etienne

The previous Tottenham manager has taken around from Thomas Tuchel at Parc Des Princes in his to start with position in management because becoming sacked by Spurs just above a year back.

Moise Kean cancelled out Romain Hamouma’s opener in the to start with fifty percent but PSG ended up unable to come across the web again as they permit Olympique Lyonnais, who conquer RC Lens 3-2, open up up a a few-issue guide at the top of the standings.

PSG did, on the other hand, shift up to 2nd on 36 details from 18 games, leapfrogging Lille on objective change following the northeners slumped to a 2-1 house defeat by Angers.

“It was a challenging game. We will need to maintain doing work. I’m not hunting for excuses, we want to enhance the way we enjoy and to increase our performances,” mentioned Pochettino.

"We are PSG, we ought to earn. I arrived 3 days in the past but I'm delighted with the way the players tried out to utilize what we labored on throughout follow."