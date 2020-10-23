Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Can Be His Undeniable Mini-Me at Rare Photo

October 23, 2020
1 Min Read
It is Matthew McConaughey‘s mini-me! )

Fans have a rare appearance at the McConaughey household on Thursday, Oct. 22, once the celebrity’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey submitted an cute new photograph of the 12-year old boy, Levi. And he looks exactly like his handsome dad!

The similarity is uncanny as equally possess exactly the exact light brown curls. Even though Levi donned black-framed eyeglasses, daddy Matthew’s pairs frequently have mild brown or translucent eyeglasses. 

Camila and Levi were wrapping their mother-son baking sesh following making strawberry chocolate processor biscuits in a skillet using a recipe by their buddy, chef Rocco DiSpirito.

The 38-year old version wrote on Instagram,”The look in our faces says it all,” phoning the dessert”that the ideal.” 

Camila clarified the candy cure and family photograph indicated a special event at the McConaughey family: the launch of Matthew’s memoir Greenlights on Tuesday, Oct. 20.  “It has been a week filled with party,” she wrote. “We had an excuse to create this incredible dessert. Judges in your house give it a 10/10! )” 

