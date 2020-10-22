Matthew McConaughey Was Blackmailed Into Losing His Virginity At 15 – & SHOCKING Memoir Revelations!

Matthew McConaughey suffered his share of sleepless seconds before he turned into a Hollywood celebrity. And now he is sharing every detail!

In his explosive new memoir,” Greenlights, the 50-year old opened about a few of his unsettling adventures with sexual activity in life, including the period he had been”blackmailed” to losing his virginity when he was a teenager. The Oscar winner composed:

“that I had been blackmailed into having sex for the very first time once I had been 15. I had been sure that I had been going to hell for your own premarital sex. Now, I’m merely certain I hope that is not the situation.”

OMG, that which?! Blackmailed?!

What’s the narrative? Is he looking forward to a movie memoir or some thing??

The Dallas Buyers Club superstar revealed another horrible episode from only 3 decades after where he had been molested by a different guy. Explaining that he had been”pumped” by his tribe, the celebrity wrote:

“[I was] molested by a guy once I had been 18 while knocked unconscious at the rear of a van”

McConaughey did not provide additional information about either episode, however, he made it crystal clear he’s never felt as a victim, including:

“I’ve a good deal of evidence that the entire world is conspiring to make me joyful.”

Wow, talk to a bright disposition!

Connected: Mariah Carey Artfully Shades Jennifer Lopez AGAIN In’All-Important’ Memoir!

On a lighter note, McConaughey also spilled some deep on his showbiz career, showing that he turned down a enormous paycheck in a bid to rally from amorous comedies to more striking acting roles.

Referencing that his rom-com heyday at the first 2000s — that included starring roles in The Wedding Planner, the way to drop a Guy at 10 Days, Failure to Launch, also Fool’s Gold — the celebrity explained:

“The romantic comedies stayed my only constant box office hits, that left them my only constant homosexual supplies. For me , I liked having the ability to give folks a ninety-minute breezy romantic escape in the stress of the own lives where they did not need to consider anything, simply see the boy chase the woman, drop down, and then catch up and eventually catch her. I’d taken the baton out of Hugh Grant, and I ran it”

And if he reluctantly”enjoyed producing romantic comedies, along with their paychecks allowed the homes on the shore I conducted on,” the celebrity was prepared for a shift. Matthew explained in 2010, he had been given a 14.5 million pay to star in still another rom-com — he turned it down!

He chased:

“I dropped the deal. If I could not do exactly what I needed, I was not likely to do exactly what I did not, whatever the cost.”

It was be a excellent choice: McConaughey took more dramatic roles throughout the first 2010’s, such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Killer Joe, Mud and, clearly, a starring part as AIDS individual Ron Woodroof at the 2013 biographical drama Dallas Buyers Club, that made him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Who knew the very first action of McConaughey’s life was as striking as his future movies however? We are glad those ancient experiences did not ruin the man’s lifestyle, because most victims of sexual assault can’t shake off it so voluntarily!

Are YOU going to see the celebrity memoir, Perezcious subscribers? (Talking of memoirs… visit PerezHiltonBook.com to purchase OUR memoir! ) )

[Image via Instar/WENN]