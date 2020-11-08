Matthew McConaughey Shows Why He Would Not Affect His Sexual Abuse in Memoir

Matthew McConaughey is becoming blunt.

The 51-year-old Academy actor, who revealed that he had been”blackmailed” into having sex 15 and”molested by a guy” in 18 later being”pumped at the rear of a van, and” clarified why he didn’t go into additional detail about becoming sexually assaulted as a teenager in new memoir Greenlights.

During an appearance in Tamron Hall on Friday (November 6 ) ), he spoke how he composed about these events in the publication.

“Finally, there is nothing I believe is constructive concerning the particulars. I really feel like these particulars, unless I had a really great constructive manner which I watched it could be compared into other men and women, I felt just like these particulars might have only been captured and noted to voyeurism,” he explained.

“They could have become the matter that each and every series was about to proceed’Read the particulars of if Matthew was molested,’ or’Read when he got blackmailed,’ and that is the incorrect headline. I write too in the publication I have never felt as a victim,” he continued.

“Those two events occurred to me personally 15 and 18. If they would have occurred to me maybe I would have been confused. But when they occurred to me personally, it was quite clear for me, they had been incorrect, they weren’t perfect, they weren’t the way it is supposed to be,” Matthew went on to mention.

“Therefore I guess having that emotion usually means that it is likely why it did not stick together and confuse me afterwards left or on me using a non-realistic perspective of the method by which in which the planet is supposed to get the job done ”

