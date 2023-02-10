Dating Life Of Matt Rife ‘The Hottest Comedian’ Ever Exists

Born on September 10, 1995, Matt Rife is an American actor and comedian best known for his work on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny and his self-produced comedy Only Fans (2021). One of the hottest up-and-coming comedians is Matt Rife. His humour is witty and genuinely refreshing. He began his career as an opener for comedians like Dane Cook, Ralphie May, and DeRay Davis at 15 in Columbus, Ohio. Matt made his debut on television when he joined MTV’s “Wild N Out” as the show’s youngest cast member ever.

Matt Rife’s dating life

Kate Beckinsale has been Matt Rife's girlfriend since 2023.

Fans are searching for Matt Rife’s actor biography. You may find Matt Rife’s biography and many other data right here.

On September 10, 1995, Matt Rife was born. Since Matt Rife has become more well-known, some people are keen to discover his biography.

Matt Rife has achieved great fame and success. Here it is if you’re interested in learning Matt Rife’s net worth. Matt Rife’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million by allfamousbirthday.com.

Matt Rife’s early life and career

Matt Rife was raised in North Lewisburg after being born in Columbus, Ohio. He also had residences in Mount Vernon and New Albany. Rife’s self-produced comedy remarkable Only Fans from 2021 and his stint on Bring the Funny in 2019—where he made it to the Semi-Final Showcase but was ousted in week 8—are his two most well-known works as a comic.

He gained notoriety as an actor for his appearances in the sketch comedy and improv game show series Wild ‘n Out, as Brandon Bliss in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and as Logan in the sitcom television series Fresh Off the Boat. Rife is a famous paranormal sleuth on the “Overnight” YouTube channel.

Additionally, Matt made appearances on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Challenge” on MTV, and “North of the 10” on BET. Rife finished competing in NBC’s brand-new comedy competition series “Bring The Funny,” He just uploaded his first-ever hour-long comedy special to YouTube, titled “Only Fans”! Currently living in Los Angeles, Matt is leading his nationwide tour. Take note of his endearingly innocent performance!

