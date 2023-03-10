Matt Lucas Achieved His Exclusive Healthy Weight Loss

Matthew Richard Lucas (born 5 August 1975) is an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host. He is best known for his work with David Walliams on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain (2003-2006, 2020) and Flies With Me (2010–2011). Lucas rose to prominence on the comedy panel show Shooting Stars, where he played scorekeeper George Dawes from 1995 to 2009. From 2015 to 2017, Lucas played Nardole in the BBC series Doctor Who. He has also appeared in films such as Astro Boy (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Bridesmaids (2011), Gnomeo & Juliet (2011), Small Apartments (2012), and Paddington (2014). Lucas co-hosted The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding from 2020 to 2023.

When Matt Lucas reappeared on television last month, it was clear that the Bake Off host had lost weight, but the actor and comedian have also confirmed the weight loss. Lucas revealed on the Mid Point podcast with Gabby Logan about his trimmer figure: “By no means am I skinny… I’ve recently lost some weight. I’ve gone from a XXL, sometimes a XXXL, to a medium.”

Matt revealed on the Mid Point podcast about his decision to start losing weight that the heartbreaking sudden death of his father, as well as his grandfather’s early death, caused him to become concerned about his health. Matt revealed on the Mid Point podcast that the heartbreaking sudden death of his father, as well as his grandfather’s early death, caused him to become concerned about his health.

How Did He Lose Weight?

Matt followed a fairly simple routine in order to achieve success in his weight loss journey, which included increasing his walking and reducing his bad eating habits. He revealed on the podcast how he increased his exercise by walking: “I enjoy going for walks. I live near a canal, and when the weather is nice, I enjoy going for long walks along it, either with a friend or on my own.”

Matt Lucas’s Early Life

Matthew Richard Lucas was born in the London neighbourhood of Paddington on March 5, 1974, the son of Diana (née Williams; born 1945) and chauffeuring business owner John Stanley Lucas (1944–1996). His family is Jewish, and some of his mother’s family fled Nazi Germany just before WWII. Despite his parents’ Orthodox Jewish backgrounds, he was raised in a Reform Jewish home. He had alopecia since childhood and lost all of his hair at six. Lucas’ father died of a heart attack when he was 22 years old, at the age of 52.

In Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, Lucas attended Aylward Primary School and Haberdashers’ Boys School. Between 1992 and 1995, he studied drama at the University of Bristol but did not complete his degree. He also worked at the National Youth Theatre, where he met future collaborator David Walliams.

Matt’s Career Foundation

Lucas began working with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer in 1992. In 1995, he appeared in The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer before joining them in Shooting Stars. He rose to prominence as George Dawes, a giant baby (often dressed in an adult-sized romper suit) who would deliver a series of meaningless gags and insults before returning the teams’ scores while sitting at and playing the drum kit. He also appeared on occasion as George’s mother, Marjorie Dawes, who also appears in Little Britain.

Matt appeared in a variety of roles with Reeves and Mortimer in the BBC TV series Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) and Catterick. Lucas collaborated with David Walliams, who he had previously worked with on Mash and Peas and Sir Bernard’s Stately Homes, to create Rock Profile, a comedy show spoofing famous musical personalities, in 1999. It stands out as one of their first comedic collaborations.