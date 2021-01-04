Matt Hancock ‘incredibly worried’ by South African coronavirus strain

The mutant virus is thought to be by now in the United kingdom, in addition to a “Kent variant” that is imagined to have elevated transmissibility by up to 70 per cent and which is responsible for many of the most latest hospitalisations.

Mr Hancock advised BBC Radio 4’s Currently programme: “I’m unbelievably worried about the South African variant.

“That’s why we took the action that we did to restrict all flights from South Africa, and motion from South Africa, and to insist that any one who’s been to South Africa self isolates. This is a incredibly, extremely considerable issue.”

Professor Sir John Bell, of Oxford College, yesterday stated that the South African variant was presently in the Uk and there was “a huge issue mark” about regardless of whether the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines would get the job done on it.

Nevertheless, he pressured that it could get just 6 weeks to develop a new jab if a single was required.

“It may get a thirty day period, or 6 weeks, to get a new vaccine, so everybody really should remain relaxed. It is heading to be wonderful,” he claimed. “But we’re now in a sport of cat and mouse, since these are not the only two variants we’re likely to see. We’re heading to see loads of variants.”