Matt Damon reunites with Steven Soderbergh for HBO Max

Word on the mean streets of Detroit is that Matt Damon is reteaming with Steven Soderbergh for the filmmaker’s latest HBO crime thriller NO SUDDEN MOVE.

Damon is expected to cameo for what will be the duo’s ninth collaboration, after previously teaming for projects like Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, CONTAGION, The Informant, Behind the Candelabra, Unsane and Che Part 2. While Damon is only expected to play a bit part in the upcoming feature, Soderbergh’s next is still jam-packed with an all-star ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

Taking place in 1955 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weave them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The screenplay is being written by Bill & Ted and Now You See Me film series scribe Ed Solomon, which Casey Silver will produce.

RELATED: Contagion’s Steven Soderbergh heading DGA committee to reopen Hollywood

After reprising his role as Loki for Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Damon completed work on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, in which he plays Jean de Carrouges, and director Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, for which he’ll star as Bill Baker. As for Soderbergh, he’s awaiting the launch of his HBO Max feature, Let Them All Talk, which is set to arrive this year. For the aforementioned film, Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan will star in a story that revolves around a famous author who goes on a cruise with her nephew and a group of friends.

We’ll be sure to bring you more news about No Sudden Move and the project continues to take shape.