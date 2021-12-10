Matrix 4 trailer explained: Here’s what to expect from The Matrix Resurrections movie

Just a few days ago, Warner Bros released the new trailer for the upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections. The official trailer offers a lot of clues and an outline of the plot of the movie.

A few details remain elusive however to make it easier for you, we’re here to provide the hints in this post. Let’s dive straight into the breakdown of the trailer.

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Breakdown

When we heard of Neo’s return some weeks ago, we extremely excited. Then, certain announcements have disappointed us, including that there was no Lilly Wachowski behind the camera or the absence of Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus) and Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith). In addition, in the end, the first images we saw from the film were intriguing to us, but they were not exaggerated.

It’s true, but it wasn’t not the case … The trailer that was released just minutes in the past from Warner Bros. is a very small and sweet bomb that does not just play with the theme of nostalgic nostalgia but lets you know what the film is likely to be about, and all it with fully packed action! No more ramblings, fasten your seatbelts, let’s discuss the storyplot revealed and hints shared on the The Matrix Resurrections trailer.

The Storyplot of Matrix 4 revealed

Until now we didn’t really know what to expect from a film that the director says is “neither a sequel nor a reboot”. Except that with this trailer we think we can finally see more clearly.

From what we understand, Neo and his allies all died after Matrix Reloaded and were then reincarnated in new versions, hence the title of the film. We were also already aware of these cycles, without knowing how they were linked.

Much like a screwed-up Windows 10 update, the Matrix attempts to reprogram each new version of Neo in order to keep it from awakening to reality, except that it clearly underestimated the power of Neo.

Matrix 4 trailer explained

Indeed, it will be enough for Neo to cross by chance the path of his soul mate to wake up and especially then access the memories of all his past lives.

But if the powers of the chosen one seem even more powerful than in the past, the future of the human race this time around does not seem to depend on him, but on Trinity.

Well if that happens we did not understand anything and it’s totally different, but in any case the film promises to be more interesting than expected and Keanu Reeves is of the same opinion:

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she really wrote a really beautiful script which is a love story, an inspiration, another version of some kind of wake-up call, entertainment and of action. And all will be revealed.”

Whether we are or are not near to the plate, we will be soon mended since the film will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 22nd, 2021 – meaning viewers won’t have to wait long to unravel the secrets of The Matrix Resurrections.