Matilda solid – Where by are they now? | Films | Amusement

Pam Ferris – Overlook Trunchbull

Pam Ferris, a Welsh actress, performed the legendary villain, and because then has also continued in her performing career, showing up as Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Mrs Faulkner, a person of Tolkien’s foster-mom and dad, in Tolkien.

In far more the latest years, her most noteworthy function was as Sister Evangelina in Get in touch with the Midwife, who she played from 2012 to 2016.

She has also appeared in Luther, Gavin and Stacey as Smithy’s mum Catherina “Cath” Smith, and two of the Nativity films.