Entertainment

Master P Is Honored using all the I’m Hip Hop Award

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read
Master P Is Honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award

Rapper and music mogul Master looks back on his own decades-long career when accepting the I’m Hip Hop Award in the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.

Breaking NEWS  Lil Baby Accepts the Award for Effect Track | BET
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment