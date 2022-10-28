Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you high-quality massage chairs at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 5 Black Friday Massage Chairs Deals in 2022:

1. Portable Massage Chair Foldable Tattoo Therapy Chair 4 Inches Thickness Sponge Face Cradle Spa

Folds flat easily: The massage chair is space-saving and simple to store thanks to its flat, folding form and durable nylon carry case. The chair barely weighs 23 lbs.

Super Versatile: Ergonomic armrest, seat, chest pad, and head support adjustments, along with simple face cradle armrest and seat adjustments to meet various client sizes, guarantee your clients’ comfort and overall relaxation.

To ensure your guests have a wonderfully comfortable therapeutic massage experience, choose multi-layer higher-density foam with PU leather that is oil- and water-resistant, free of CFCs, and simple to clean.

Sturdy Frame: Made of lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum that is incredibly strong, with a high gloss powder-coated finish that significantly increases the chair’s service life. 660 pounds maximum working weight

Overall Dimensions: 23″(L) x 18″(W) x 42″(H); The chair’s clean, contemporary design blends seamlessly with many homes or business decors and is excellent for usage at home, in the gym, or in the office.

2. Massage Recliner Chair Living Room Chair Adjustable Home Theater Seating Winback Single Recliner

This recliner chair has a sleek, contemporary, and classic design. This chair, which has been skillfully made for style, is the ideal addition to any home or office. In your very own push-back recliner chair, sit back and unwind. EASY ADJUSTMENT AND ULTIMATE RELAXATION This chair’s dual-function foot extension and reclining back will undoubtedly aid in your relaxation and stress reduction. With the help of this cozy massage recliner, you can thoroughly relax your body and your mood while watching your favorite media. JUST TWO MINUTES TO INSTALL Our recliner couch is simple to put together and can be installed in as little as two minutes. Simply attach the chair’s four legs to the base and slide the backrest onto the seat. Using no tools at all! This chair’s 8 features in the massage mode provide you with the greatest massage. has three degrees of intensity for the optimum level of comfort. Waist-area massage technology with two points.

3. Massage Chair Blue-Tooth Connection and Speaker, Recliner with Zero Gravity with Full Body Air

Full Body Massage: The backrest, back, and waist are all massaged by the 8 fixed rollers on the back. In order to relieve stress and muscular soreness, airbags on the shoulders, arms, hips, and calves inflate or deflate. In order to have a better experience, press the “zero gravity” button and lean fully back with your feet higher than your heart.

4. Real Relax 2022 Massage Chair of Dual-core S Track, Recliner of Full Body Massage Zero Gravity

The dual-core S track neck back robotic hands rollers up and down in the updated version of Favor 03 Plus provides a more effective massage for back pain and neck tension than the 8 points fixed back rollers.

Greater Neck Massage Efficiency: Your height will determine the best neck massage position, and there are three levels of adjustable massage intensity to suit different needs.

The backrest reclining angle and one-button zero-gravity are both independently adjustable. Body pain and stress are relieved by full-body airbag compression on the shoulders, arms, feet, and hips. The original, smaller remote control has been redesigned with a larger LCD screen and buttons that are simpler to see and grasp.

You can choose from 3 degrees of massage intensity, 6 pre-set auto programs, and manual programs to accommodate your needs. Additional features include a lower back heating element, a built-in Bluetooth audio player, a red light, and delivery in two different boxes.

5. iRest SL Track Massage Chair Recliner, Full Body Massage Chair with Thai Stretch, Zero Gravity

Thai Stretching Function – Created to stretch the back muscles, release the muscles and bones, and relieve weariness. It is comparable to scrape therapy.

Adjustable Width – The S-shaped massage components in the backrest were created using the engineering principles of the human body, making the back massage snug in place. Wide, moderate, and narrow levels of adjustment are available for a 621cm width.

Space Capsule Zero Gravity: There are three different zero gravity angles that can be selected by pressing a button. Our knees are in a horizontal line with our heart, which can effectively lower heart pressure and increases blood flow.

SL Track – Combined with human engineering and researched super long “SL” shape space curved rail technology, massage distance is 135cm, makes you enjoy a personal massage from the head to the leg, aids in preserving the “S” curve of the vertebrae in the human spine, and achieves relaxing the spine and relieving tense muscles.