Masked Singer’s LeAnn Rimes and partner Eddie Cibrian’s ex-wife, RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville, reunite soon after years-lengthy feud

MASKED Singer’s LeAnn Rikes reunited with her husband Eddie Cibrian’s ex wife, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, following their lengthy feud.

The singer has found herself in the spotlight once more right after winning the preferred masked level of competition.

The Bravo star took to Instagram not long ago to share a photograph alongside LeAnn – her as soon as rival – as they equally wore masks and held up their index finger in a “number 1” vogue.

She captioned it: “Hanging with the finest masked singer of all time leannrimes.”

Brandi then included some hashtags, which includes, “#sunshine” and “#spitfire.”

People today had been all about the put up as they took to the comments portion to answer with a person particular person declaring, “Seem at you hanging out with the winner of The Masked Singer for Xmas. It is really a gorgeous instant for everybody.”

Another extra: “Nicely, this was surprising!!” as one chimed in, “Its excellent to see you get alongside.”

All this has come out of remaining industry, specifically following the RHOBH star was accused of shading LeAnn, 38, right after she received The Masked Singer.

It kicked off when throughout the finale of the Fox reality competitors, LeAnn – as The Solar – was crowned the winner as supporters, including Brandi, appropriately guessed it a couple of months ago.

On the other hand, Brandi’s sons – Mason, 17, and Jake, 13 – which she shares with ex Eddie – didn’t assume she was heading to be right, although, as they believed they had some preceding insider info from their action-mother.

“I feel the sun is 100 per cent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger,” she tweeted a couple weeks ago.

She then included: “Although my young children say no way due to the fact she instructed them that she would by no means do this clearly show due to the fact its sooo beneath her.”

Brandi continued to “shade” her ex’s spouse with a different tweet just hours just before the Masked Singer finale.

The 48-calendar year-previous wrote at the time: “Hope my little ones bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.”

Brandi would soon clarify her tweet as she wrote: “Very first of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic] I rooted for her to get.

“She evidently informed my young ones that she’d by no means do the show to keep things a secret simply because they have significant mouths. She deserved to acquire I’m happy she received! halt reading into s**t!”

Folks were not purchasing it, as they claimed Brandi “could not even spell her title suitable.”

The women have been feuding for decades in the aftermath of Eddie’s affair with LeAnn for the duration of his marriage with Brandi.

The Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host was married to the actor from 2001 to 2010, but they experienced introduced their separation the year prior to their divorce following his dishonest scandal was uncovered.

His affair with LeAnn began whilst they were being filming the Life span movie Northern Lights together, and they acquired engaged soon following his divorce.

The new couple ended up having married the next calendar year on April 22, 2011 in California.

Brandi would later claim she “never identified LeAnn to be remorseful. I located her to be, like, ‘Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, I got your household.’”

With this most latest picture, it definitely seems like each get-togethers are now viewing eye-to-eye.