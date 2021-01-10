Masked Singer viewers declare Sausage is Stacey Dooley just after ‘cracking’ clues

MASKED Singer viewers have mentioned they assume Sausage is really Stacey Dooley following “cracking” clues.

The well known ITV display returned last thirty day period and followers are tremendous sleuthing trying to guess which celeb is hiding powering each individual of the wacky costumes.

5

On Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, Sausage returned to the stage as they showcased their extraordinary voice with a rendition of Rag’n’Bone Man’s hit tune Skin.

The mystery celebrity blew the judges and viewers absent with their overall performance though also revealing clues about their id.

Amongst the hints, they said they are a “tomboy” and a “bit of a foolish sausage”.

Just after listening to them sing and listening to the clues quite a few lovers of the present took to Twitter to guess who it could be.

5

5

One particular wrote: “Can Stacey Dooley sing cos boy Sausage’s VT sounded JUST like her… #TheMaskedSinger”

“I am whittling sausage down to Sheridan Smith or Stacey Dooley,” additional one more.

In the comments area on 1 of the Strictly winner’s Instagram snaps, a person admirer wrote: “You are the sausage on the masked singer.”

“She is,” agreed one more.

5

5

While a 3rd chimed in: “I assumed you were being the sausage on the @maskedsingeruk till the sausage commenced singing.”

On the other hand, some supporters of the Tv set presenter weren’t so confident as they insisted Stacey had formerly exposed she just cannot sing.

“People who know and enjoy Stacey has explained she are unable to sing together with herself, so I will not feel that the sausage on the masked singer is Stacey Dooley,” wrote a person.

Stacey’s former Strictly partner and now boyfriend Kevin Clifton joined in with the discussion on Twitter.

JET ME OUT OF TIER Gabby Allen to Ferne McCann — did these celebs break Covid regulations on hol? ‘taskmaster’ Fiona Phillips reignites Brendan Cole feud as she reveals Strictly regret ‘overwhelmed’ Kate Ferdinand admits she ‘cries often’ immediately after traumatic beginning of initial boy or girl COP Maintain OF HIM Scarlet Moffatt reveals she fulfilled policeman boyfriend Scott right after 999 simply call Increase AND Glow Strictly’s Ranvir Singh ‘one of ITV’s best compensated stars with new contract’ Special Guess ME OUT OF In this article! Scarlett Moffatt’s mum robbed star of £50k to fund her gambling behavior

Following Sausage’s performance on Saturday evening, decide Davina McCall mentioned she considered the celeb was Stacey right before she began to sing.

Locating the comment hilarious, Kevin repeated the judge’s remark on Twitter adopted by a collection of crying laughing emojis.

At the conclusion of the next episode Martine McCutcheon shocked The Masked Singer viewers as she was unveiled as Swan.

The Really like Basically star, 44, fooled quite a great deal every person apart from choose Jonathan Ross who guessed appropriately at the pretty last moment.