Masika Kalysha: I am A Dark Republican For Biden

Masika Kaylysha needs it understood that though she is a Republican, she hunted for Joe Biden to aid get Trump from office.

She had a few unpleasant words for Lil Pump.

“I’m a black lady for Biden/Harris bc there is more problems than my fking taxation,” Masika tweeted. “U will vote to legalize marijuana even though u do not sell or smoke. U may vote specialist option even though u personally do not believe in abortion or HAVE A WOMB. U can vote expert love even though ur not even lgbtq+”

She continued:”All urban fools behind Donald Duck r yelling about taxation… some thing 45 knows NOTHING about. How does he possibly associate if he does not pay his taxes? I paid taxation 65Rs that this yr for a blk single mother underneath 45s admin. ) Trump compensated NOTHING I do not make a portion of that which he earns!”

GET YA LIFE TRAILER

Lil Pump’s Instagram has practically exclusively been committed to Trump within the previous week or so. He’s dropped 300,000 followers thus far due to his difficulty.