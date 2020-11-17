Masi Oka joins David Leitch’s assassin thriller

Masi Oka will soon be moving from Heroes into assassins since Deadline has reported the actor has joined the cast of David Leitch’s (HOBBS & SHAW) forthcoming assassin thriller BULLET TRAIN. Depending on the popular manga Maria Beetle from Kotaro Isaka, BULLET TRAIN is predicted to follow many”assassins who locate themselves on an fast-moving bullet train out of Tokyo to Morioka using just a couple stops in between. Strangelythey find their assignments aren’t irrelevant to one another.”

Other storyline information, for example only who Masi Oka will probably be enjoying, ‘ are being kept under wraps, however Oka will be linking Brad Pitt (ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD), Joey King (THE KISSING BOOTH), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (THE KING’S MAN), Brian Tyree Henry (ETERNALS), Andrew Koji (Warrior), plus Zazie Beetz (JOKER). Along with directing, David Leitch can be slated to oversee the script that has been written by Zak Olkewicz (FEAR STREET).

Masi Oka is obviously famous for his character Hiro on Heroes, a function he reprised for Heroes Reborn, but also the performer has been featured on episodes of Hawaii Five-0 along with Mozart in the Jungle, given his voice Will Smith’s revived spy humor SPIES IN DISGUISE and fought a prehistoric shark alongside Jason Statham at THE MEG.