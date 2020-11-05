In the aftermath of Francis Ford Coppola's victorious BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA, Sony Pictures were eager to do more upgrades of classic creatures. Coppola himself prepped MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN as a quasi followup to DRACULA, together with it embracing the exact same gothic romance . Finally he handed the reins to Kenneth Branagh, that managed to lure Robert De Niro into co-star as "The Creature", however the movie was greeted with bad reviews and awful box-office. Can it be a … Read More…
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: The Best Film You Never Heard
November 5, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
Entertainment
Halle Berry’s smitten with ‘caring’ Van Hunt
November 5, 2020
Entertainment
Who’s Luke Bracey Dating?
November 5, 2020
About the author
Michael Turner
Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.
Add Comment