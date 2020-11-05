Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: The Best Film You Never Heard

In the aftermath of Francis Ford Coppola's victorious BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA, Sony Pictures were eager to do more upgrades of classic creatures. Coppola himself prepped MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN as a quasi followup to DRACULA, together with it embracing the exact same gothic romance . Finally he handed the reins to Kenneth Branagh, that managed to lure Robert De Niro into co-star as "The Creature", however the movie was greeted with bad reviews and awful box-office. Can it be a … Read More…