Marvel’s WandaVision has January 15 introduction on Disney+

We have got some fantastic information, True Believers! ) Marvel’s WandaVision is set to debut Disney+ January 15, 2021! )

WandaVision is a combination of classic tv as well as also the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)–2 super-powered beings residing suburban lifestyles –start to guess that everything isn’t as it appears. The new show is led at Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is mind author.

Along with Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision may also celebrity Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, a personality that had been introduced as a kid in CAPTAIN MARVEL, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, along with Kathryn Hahn as a”nosy neighbor” Throughout San Diego Comic-Con this past calendar year, Olsen cautioned that WandaVision is”gonna acquire bizarre,” including that”we are gonna go deeply, we are gonna possess plenty of surprises, and we are gonna eventually know Wanda Maximoff because the Scarlet Witch.”

Formerly, MCU lovers were under the belief which WandaVision would release sometime in December. However, as time ticked on and Disney/Marvel stayed as silent since the Inhuman king Dark Bolt, uncertainty started to repay in. While we will not be visiting WandaVision until early this season, it sure will feel fantastic to eventually have a good launch date? In summary, make sure you cancel any programs you might have for this day since the very first of many Marvel-related string is going to get weird about Disney+ January 15. Bring it around, Marvel, we are more than prepared!