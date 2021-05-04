Marvel Reveals Sequel Titles for ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’

The super gigantic franchise of Marvel recently revealed one of the most awaited titles for their upcoming release. In the latest teaser, Marvel revealed the title of the sequel of both Black Panther and Captain Marvel. The names of these two sequels are “Wakanda Forever” and “The Marvels”.

Marvel for over the decade has been delivering staggering movies. After the grand success of Avengers: Endgame, they’ve shifted their focus to the next phase of movies with the void of brand heroes of the franchise. With the departure of Captain America and Iron Man, fans are excited to see how the next stage of Marvel will portray the heroes.

Now that we know the titles of two of the biggest upcoming movies of the franchise, we got a good idea of where the franchise stands.

Marvel reveals ‘The Eternals’ clips

What Does the Title Mean for Black Panther?

After the death of Chadwick Boseman (T’challa) there was a wave of grief among the fans. It was always in doubt whether the franchise will replace the late actor or just remove the character of Black Panther from the story. From the title, it seems like the franchise is taking the latter approach.

“Wakanda Forever” more or so indicates the demise of T’challa but the nation of Wakanda must move on from it. Fans will certainly miss the character of Black Panther but they will be glad that Chadwick will remain the one and only true Black Panther, atleast for this franchise.

We still don’t have enough information on this subject but from the teaser, this seems like a high possibility.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Title Change for Captain Marvel Movie

Initially, the second instalment of Captain Marvel was titled “Captain Marvel 2” however the latest teaser revealed a different title. “The Marvels” implies that the movie won’t be solely focused on Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the lead. It also confirms that Ms Marvel is going to have a much bigger role in the movie.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

What Else Marvel’s first Eternals trailer Reveal?

Apart from the title reveals, the teaser provided us with the very first appearance of The Eternals. Along with it the release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also revealed in it. We’ve got the string of great Marvel features that will be releasing very soon.

From Black Widow to the next instalment of GotG, the schedule of Marvel Cinematic Universe looks packed with exciting movies.

The Eternals Teaser Trailer 2021 – Marvel Superhero Movie

Upcoming Marvel Movies

Here is the list of upcoming movies that we will be seeing in the theaters (or watching at home) from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow – July 9th, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 3rd, 2021

Eternals – November 5th, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17th, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25th, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6th, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8th, 2022

The Marvels – November 11th, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17th, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5th, 2023

What are your expectations from these upcoming releases from Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will they be better than their predecessor? Share what you think down below. Don’t forget to follow our social media handles to keep updated with all the latest happenings of the movie world.