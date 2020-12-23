Martinelli personal injury update, Xavi on Gunners work, Isco would like go abroad, Saliba most current

‘CHEATING’

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe “cheating” immediately after hottest performance, says Simon Jordan.

The previous Crystal Palace owner-turned Talksport pundit states some gamers are dishonest the club and also manager Mikel Arteta.

He mentioned: “I know I created the observation that ultimately managers get themselves sacked. But this group of players will get him sacked.

“I am hunting at their performances, I am on the lookout at what they are putting out on the pitch and I imagine they are dishonest, some of these gamers.

“They are cheating the club and they are dishonest their supervisor.

“I feel there is a distinct likelihood unless of course he gets some correct support in phrases of modify of personnel in January, that this team of players will acquire him to the precipice of having sacked.

“They are cheating, appear at Pepe.

“We all have our problems and difficulties in everyday living and football provides about its unique challenges, but if that is a £72million footballer, then with thanks regard, I am a monkey’s uncle due to the fact that is not really worth the revenue.

“The way he strolled all around in the second half and he showed no interest in the recreation.”