Martha Stewart Plastic Surgery: A Closer Look at Her Plastic Surgery Journey!

Key Takeaways Martha Stewart Plastic Surgery

Martha Helen Stewart is a retail entrepreneur, author, and television personality from the United States. As the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a company that focuses on home and hospitality, she achieved success through a variety of business ventures that included publishing, broadcasting, merchandising, and e-commerce.

Martha Stewart Plastic Surgery

Related: Natalya Neidhart Plastic Surgery: A Fascinating Story of Transformation!

In January of 2023, Martha Stewart posted stunning photographs to Instagram and revealed the secret to her ageless appearance. The television personality candidly disclosed whether she has ever undergone plastic surgery.

“The light in the shampoo section of @FredericFekkai was ideal for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!!” She wrote a caption for a photograph while having her hair done. “Skin looking great after a mostly dry January and daily Pilates with @bedfordpilates. By reimagining, I did not intend to filter my selfie!”

Martha provided her followers with a close-up of her epidermis, revealing light pink lipstick-coated lips. Fans of the cookbook author were taken away by the photo in the comments section, which prompted her to post additional images from her day at the hair salon.

“These are the remaining three images I captured. Martha captioned the series of photos, “My expression was better in the first one, but my skin looks great in all of them,” noting that the first photo was the best. “Unfiltered. Not a facelift. Excellent dermatologist my entire life. Currently, Drs. Daniel Belkin and Dhaval Bhanusali are in charge. Great nutrition. Great exercise, and have I mentioned the incredible facials I’ve received from @mariobadescu for the past four decades?”

While the podcast host stated that she has never undergone a facelift, she did confess to having Botox injections in the past.

Related: Did Lionel Richie Have Plastic Surgery? Everything You Need to Know!

“I haven’t had facial surgery yet, but I did get Juvéderm filler after my dog bit my lip and split it open,” Martha admitted to Allure in March 2013. “I’ve used Botox. It works for some things, such as the skin under the chin, but I don’t want a tense mandible and a puzzled expression.”

Years later, Martha insisted that she had never undergone cosmetic surgery.

“I have never had plastic surgery,” the Martha anchor told the New York Times in April 2022. “You may certainly assert that. Not on my face, neck, or back!”

Martha’s approach to her daily beauty routine, particularly on days she is relaxing at home, is less is more.

“A touch of blush and then lips,” she stated regarding her typical cosmetic routine. “That is not cosmetics. I consider that cosmetic.”

The television icon, who is the mother of Alexis Stewart, posted an internet-breaking swimsuit selfie reclining by the pool in July 2020. One admirer commented, “You are gorgeous,” while another added, “You are absolutely stunning.”