Married At First Sight Season 14 Release Date, Cast & Plot

Married at First Sight is an American reality TV show based on the Danish show called “Gift Ved Forste Bilk”. It has run for a total of 13 seasons with its episode tally amounting to 68. Now with the release of the 14th season, this number is going to go up.

The show first started airing back in July 2014 on the FYI network. However, post-2016, all seasons of Married at First Sight have been featured on the Lifetime TV network and it will also be premiering the upcoming season of the show. Let’s talk about Married at First Sight season 14 release date, plot, and more.

Married At First Sight Season 14 Cast

Married at First Sight Plot

As a reality TV show, Married at First Sight is a sort of matchmaking show where couples meet each other and marry. Each season features a new couple and the show presents its viewers with their stories and how they came to know each other.

The show tries to bring two people together with each other and on a decision, day shows what the couple wants to do. In many cases, the couple decides to stay together after the decision day which is about 59% of the total couples that have been matched by Married at First Sight.

Despite the staggering figure, many couples have decided to break off their marriage and file for divorce after the end of the show. This means that about 36% of those who decide to remain married got separated.

So if we go by the mathematics, the show has tried to bring together 49 couples in total. Out of this, to this day, only 12 remain together. And this number may also go down as we learn more news about the status of the couples.

7. When a groom thought he was meeting his bride on Married at First Sight #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/YDC8OrrEef — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 17, 2021

Married at First Sight Season 13 Recap

In Married at First Sight season 13 recap, the show features 5 couples in total with 5 different episodes. Michaela and Zack were the first couples of the show but since the latter decided not to stay together, they remain divorced.

The second couple was Rachel who is a special education evaluator and Jose who is a mission flight specialist. On the final decision, both of them decided to stay together. However, recently we got the news that they’re divorcing.

Bao and Johnny were featured in the third episode but the former decided to divorce. In the next one, Myrla and Gil were matched and while they decided to stay together on decision day, they now remain divorced. As for Brett and Ryan, they’re divorced now.

Married At First Sight Season 14 Release Date

Married at First Sight Season 14 Release Date

The release date for Married at First Sight is out and it’s going to premiere on January 2022. Once again, the season will feature 5 different couples and try to do their matchmaking.

The names of the couple to be featured on the 14th season of the show are given below.

Jasmina (29) and Michael (28)

Katina (29) and Olajuwon(29)

Lindsay (34) and Mark (37)

Noi (37) and Steve (38)

Alyssa (30) and Chris (35)

We don’t know much about their profession or background but we will learn pretty soon.

Married at First Sight Season 14 Cast

The previous season featured Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pasted Calvin Roberson, and Jamie Otis as the professionals for consulting of the couples. They may once again rejoin as the host of the show but it won’t be surprising to see another new face.

What are your expectations from Married at First Sight season 14? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.