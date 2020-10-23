Marlon Wayans Sets the Record Straight on White Chicks Sequel

Can Be White Chicks actually obtaining a sequel?

Marlon Wayans put the record straight through an Oct. 22 incident of Watch What Happens Live Together With Andy Cohen. As buffs may remember, Terry Crews fueled speculation later he emerged on the Bravo series this past year.

“I really got with Shawn [Wayans],” that the 52-year old stated in June 2019,”and he was like,’Man, we are doing this. We are getting it moving.'”

However on Thursday, Marlon indicated this might not be the situation. “Terry’s lying,” he stated,”but that I ai not likely to say to him since he is too lover and I really don’t wish to get beat .”

And if the 48-year old stated”we are working with it,” he wouldn’t say it is happening nonetheless. “I will let you guys know as it occurs, happens,” he continued. “But we are moving gradually toward it…. I enjoy doing films where I am a Black guy. It is a whole lot less cosmetics.”