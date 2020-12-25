Marlborough racing strategies and ideal bets for Saturday, December 26

Following today’s racing ideas? Get the most current betting provides and free of charge bets from the leading bookmakers listed here

In need of some steerage? Or just fancy a flutter? There is no better put to arrive.

Just about every day Marlborough will deliver you the finest bets from every single race at each racecourse about the place.

From the brilliant lights of the Cheltenham Pageant and Glorious Goodwood to a small-important night conference at Chelmsford Town, we have all your racing guidelines and most effective bets included.

Hunting for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will suggest his leading tip for the day in classic fashion, with his other notable range highlighted with “nb”.

So appear back each individual night for Marlborough’s day-to-day variety. Very good luck!

Whistler Nap: Son of Camus, Kempton 1.15

Marlborough Nap: If The Cap Matches, Kempton 1.50

Kempton

12.40 Flic on Voyou

1.15 Son of Camus NAP

1.50 If The Cap Fits

2.25 Epatante

3.00 Clan Des Obeaux nb

3.35 Barbados Blue

Wetherby

11.50 Global Harmony

2.20 Slainte Mhor

12.53 Imperial Icon

1.28 Johnbb

2.05 Wandrin Star

2.40 Mint Issue

3.13 Trooper Turnbull

Wincanton

12.25 Fontaine Collonges

12.59 Momella

1.34 Nearly Excellent

2.10 Minnie Escape

2.45 Shang Tang

3.19 Ouro Branco

3.50 Scanning

Wolverhampton

1.45 Aldrich Bay

2.20 Make It Rain

2.55 Kitzbuhel

3.30 Papa Star

4.05 Boosala

4.35 Donny Marlow

5.05 Last Voyage