Marlborough racing strategies and ideal bets for Saturday, December 26

In need of some steerage? Or just fancy a flutter? There is no better put to arrive.
Just about every day Marlborough will deliver you the finest bets from every single race at each racecourse about the place.
From the brilliant lights of the Cheltenham Pageant and Glorious Goodwood to a small-important night conference at Chelmsford Town, we have all your racing guidelines and most effective bets included.
Hunting for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will suggest his leading tip for the day in classic fashion, with his other notable range highlighted with “nb”.
So appear back each individual night for Marlborough’s day-to-day variety. Very good luck!
Whistler Nap: Son of Camus, Kempton 1.15
Marlborough Nap: If The Cap Matches, Kempton 1.50
Kempton
12.40 Flic on Voyou
1.15 Son of Camus NAP
1.50 If The Cap Fits
2.25 Epatante
3.00 Clan Des Obeaux nb
3.35 Barbados Blue
Wetherby
11.50 Global Harmony
2.20 Slainte Mhor
12.53 Imperial Icon
1.28 Johnbb
2.05 Wandrin Star
2.40 Mint Issue
3.13 Trooper Turnbull
Wincanton
12.25 Fontaine Collonges
12.59 Momella
1.34 Nearly Excellent
2.10 Minnie Escape
2.45 Shang Tang
3.19 Ouro Branco
3.50 Scanning
Wolverhampton
1.45 Aldrich Bay
2.20 Make It Rain
2.55 Kitzbuhel
3.30 Papa Star
4.05 Boosala
4.35 Donny Marlow
5.05 Last Voyage