Marlborough racing strategies and finest bets for Sunday, January 3

Whistler Nap: Very first A person d’Ana 12.57 Catterick

Marlborough Nap: Turquoise Kingdom 1.05 Southwell

Plumpton

12.18 Bay of Intrigue

12.48 Thebannerkingrebel nb

1.20 State Crown

1.53 Annual Invictus

2.25 Seaston Spirit

2.58 Large Up In The Air

3.28 Connect with Off The Canines

Catterick

12.27 Bareback Jack

12.57 First 1 D’Ana

1.30 Eva’s Oskar

2.02 Frimeur de Lancray

2.35 Out on The Tear

3.07 Sigurd

3.37 Garde Forrestier

Southwell

12.35 Quel Destin

1.05 Turquoise Kingdom NAP

1.40 Newbolt

2.10 Spring Romance

2.45 De Small Device

3.15 Purple Sandpiper

3.45 On The Rhine