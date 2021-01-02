Marlborough racing strategies and finest bets for Sunday, January 3

In have to have of some assistance? Or just extravagant a flutter? There is no far better spot to occur.
Every day Marlborough will convey you the best bets from each and every race at just about every racecourse around the region.
From the vivid lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Wonderful Goodwood to a minimal-key evening assembly at Chelmsford Town, we have all your racing tips and most effective bets lined.
Hunting for a day by day racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his leading tip for the day in regular type, with his other noteworthy variety highlighted with “nb”.
So occur back each individual night for Marlborough’s daily assortment. Superior luck!
Whistler Nap: Very first A person d’Ana 12.57 Catterick
Marlborough Nap: Turquoise Kingdom 1.05 Southwell
Plumpton
12.18 Bay of Intrigue
12.48 Thebannerkingrebel nb
1.20 State Crown
1.53 Annual Invictus
2.25 Seaston Spirit
2.58 Large Up In The Air
3.28 Connect with Off The Canines
Catterick
12.27 Bareback Jack
12.57 First 1 D’Ana
1.30 Eva’s Oskar
2.02 Frimeur de Lancray
2.35 Out on The Tear
3.07 Sigurd
3.37 Garde Forrestier
Southwell
12.35 Quel Destin
1.05 Turquoise Kingdom NAP
1.40 Newbolt
2.10 Spring Romance
2.45 De Small Device
3.15 Purple Sandpiper
3.45 On The Rhine