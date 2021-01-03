Marlborough racing guidelines and most effective bets for Monday, January 4

Pursuing today’s racing recommendations? Get the newest betting gives and cost-free bets from the leading bookmakers listed here

In need of some advice? Or just extravagant a flutter? There is no improved put to arrive.

Every single day Marlborough will carry you the greatest bets from each and every race at just about every racecourse close to the state.

From the shiny lights of the Cheltenham Competition and Superb Goodwood to a reduced-essential night meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing guidelines and best bets included.

Searching for a every day racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in classic design and style, with his other noteworthy choice highlighted with “nb”.

So arrive again each evening for Marlborough’s every day collection. Great luck!

Whistler Nap: Thorn, Fakenham 12.25

Marlborough Nap: My Girl Maggie, Wolverhampton 5.20

Lingfield

12.10 World-wide Model

12.40 Mutahamisa

1.10 Recon Mission

1.40 Anisoptera

2.10 King of Clubs

2.40 Arabescato

3,10 Cafe Sydney

3.40 Exmoor Beast

Wolverhampton

3.50 Dubai Paradise

4.20 Blackcurrent

4.50 Inevitable Final result

5.20 My Lady Maggie NAP

5.50 Richard RHB

6.20 Amniarix

6.50 Major Kitty

7.20 No Diggity

7.50 Innovative Person nb

Fakenham

12.25 Thorn

12.55 Sabbathical

1.25 Not A Role design

1.55 Mrsgrey

2.25 Gang Warfare

2.55 Enjoy The Chief

3.25 Tiny Tantrum