Marketing campaign highlights brutal impact of ‘paramilitary attacks’

A challenging-hitting marketing campaign about the brutal reality of so-identified as paramilitary-design assaults re-launched final evening.

lmost 400 individuals have been shot or beaten by loyalist and republican terror gangs in Northern Eire over the earlier five decades.

The ‘Ending The Harm’ campaign is aimed at highlighting the devastating effect of paramilitary-fashion attacks on victims, their people, regional communities and broader culture.

Outdoor promoting and social media have been jogging for the duration of December in the create toward a relaunch of the 4 write-up-watershed Television adverts.

The Television set ads notify the story of a paramilitary-design and style taking pictures from the points of view of the 4 persons concerned: the target, his mom, the paramilitary gang member and a witness.

The outside and social media resources function an impression of a poorly overwhelmed gentleman to portray the simple fact that paramilitary-design and style assaults also incorporate serious assaults.

A marketing campaign web-site also includes a quantity of sections like some serious-daily life stories and details on where people today can go for enable and support.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “In the 11-thirty day period period of time from January until November 2020, 50 persons have been victims of paramilitary-type attacks.

“Which is 11 folks who were being shot and 39 people today who were being assaulted.

“Certainly, in the previous 5 many years, 389 men and women have endured these barbaric shootings and beatings.

“There is no place for this in our neighborhood. It is brutal, barbaric and totally unjustifiable.

“These figures are even far more extraordinary when we look at the Covid-19 pandemic, exactly where our NHS and crucial companies are currently doing work at or beyond their capacity, acquiring to also treat victims of these horrible attacks.

“We are launching this Tv marketing campaign due to the fact the toll these assaults just take on our society can not be overlooked.

“This abuse of people and broader communities by these so-identified as paramilitaries have to cease.”

She included: “We encourage people to assistance the campaign and support by spreading consciousness, to spotlight the injustice and barbarity of this kind of assaults and contact out on this type of abuse.”

The Ending the Damage Marketing campaign is section of the Stormont Executive’s Programme for Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Criminal offense.

The Television ads can be seen at www.endingtheharm.com

