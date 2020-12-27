Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd fork out tribute to Carrie Fisher on fourth anniversary of her death.

Mr Hamill, 69, tweeted a tribute to her on Sunday.

He tweeted a mock-up of the end credits of Star Wars, which contained a information saying: “In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher.”

The pair very first starred collectively in Star Wars film A New Hope in 1977 as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Actress Billie Lourd, who is Fisher’s daughter, also compensated tribute to Fisher on social media.

Along with an picture of her with Fisher, she wrote: “Sending my like and power to everyone out there that is missing a cherished 1 they’ve missing.

“Especially those of you who have lost another person through this nuts 12 months. You are not alone.”

The official Star Wars Twitter account also compensated tribute to Fisher.

“In our hearts for good, our Princess, Standard, and buddy,” it mentioned in a put up alongside footage of Fisher as Princess Leia.