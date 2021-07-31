Mark Cuban founded audio app Fireside is asking for investment from users before app launch

According to the latest news, Mark Cuban funded and co-founded audio app Fireside which is yet to launch publicly is asking limited creators on its platform for money. In an email sent to users late last night, co-founder and CEO Falon Fatemi says she and the team are accepting investments through the month of August from anyone who is interested.

Fatemi has written “If you believe in our vision, this is your chance to be part of it,” she writes. “Put your money where your mouth is 🙂 (We did.)”

However, the email says more details will come soon without disclosing any terms of the deal how the investments will work. In the email, Fatemi said next week, at the Podcast Movement conference, she and Cuban will take the stage to announce a partnership with podcast hosting service Libsyn. It is to be noted that Fireside hosts live audio chats similarly to Clubhouse and allows users to record the conversations.

She also said the team has arranged a deal with audio hardware company Rode so that the app can offer its users some attractive discounts on various equipment. In the last week, the Fireside app launched on iOS in a closed beta. In the email, Fatemi wrote that the app is not like Clubhouse, Facebook Live Audio Rooms, or Twitter Spaces. She wrote, “As many of you know the early media speculation miscategorized us as social audio — as many of you have stated we are creating an entirely new category”.

Fireside might use the “recordings, including your name and likeness, for any commercial and non-commercial purposes (including the creation of NFTs), including to use, reproduce, distribute, and license to others in accordance with Fireside’s Terms of Service, in any manner of media whatsoever now or hereafter known, without further compensation or permissions.”