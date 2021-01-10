Maritime -5 Tottenham: Carlos Vinicius hat-trick assists Spurs previous eighth-tier minnows into FA Cup fourth spherical

The 161 places amongst the two sides represented the most important gap in the competition’s historical past and Spurs manufactured their course show as Lucas Moura also discovered the web in a 5- gain.

The Merseysiders just about got off to a desire commence when Neil Kengni’s long-vary effort was misjudged by Joe Hart and clanged again off the crossbar, but Vinicius opened the scoring with a faucet-in following excellent get the job done from Dele Alli shortly after and from there an upset in no way seemed very likely.

Vinicius doubled the lead 6 minutes afterwards with a different easy complete into an vacant net following Matt Doherty’s effort experienced been well saved by Bailly Passant, and by 50 percent-time he would entire his hat-trick with a clever exertion that identified the top rated corner. In in between, Lucas added his title to the scoresheet with a great no cost-kick.