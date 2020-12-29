Mario Balotelli leaves Monza team-mates stunned in instruction as club main insists striker joined ‘with finest intentions’

MARIO BALOTELLI’s new club has told him: You’re ingesting in the Last Probability Saloon.

The previous Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool madcap not long ago joined Italian Serie B minnows Monza.

Balotelli had been a cost-free agent since leaving relegated Brescia during the summer season.

He is owing to play his to start with match in around 9 months as Monza host league leaders Salernitana tomorrow.

The 30-year-aged has drop almost a stone in teaching, and agreed to reside near to his new club.

Balo has also acknowledged a £220,000-a-yr wage – a portion of his £100,000-a-week wages even though at Anfield.

Monza controlling director Adriano Galliani formerly labored with the Italy striker for the duration of his time at AC Milan.

Galliani stated: “Mario has joined us with the finest intentions – and now it all is dependent totally on him.

“He looks extremely enthusiastic, and there is no doubting his potential.

“When he was at Milan in the 2013-14 time his aims held us going in the Champions League.

“Below at Monza the mentor and the other gamers convey to me that, anytime he receives on the ball, he is various class.”