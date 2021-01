FT: Maritime -5 TOTTENHAM

A pretty qualified and respectful efficiency from Spurs.

And Maritime in their personal suitable were exceptional, they experimented with to make it challenging for Spurs.

Existence-extended recollections have been built tonight for Marine’s players, employees and supporters.

16-year-old Alfie Devine built history in his very own ideal, scoring on his debut turning out to be Spurs’ youngest ever goalscorer.