Marilyn Chambers Cause of Death: How she died?

Marilyn Ann Taylor, better known by her stage name Marilyn Chambers, was a famous American pornographic actress, exotic dancer, model, actor, singer, and even a vice presidential contender. Behind the Green Door, her first hard-core picture was released in 1972, and Insatiable, a pornographic film, was released in 1980, both brought her fame.

The Explanation for Marilyn Chambers’s Untimely Death

U.S. pornographic actress Marilyn Chambers was 56 when she died. Reports state that heart disease was the actual cause of Marilyn Chambers’ death.

Her arrival in San Francisco at the age of eighteen was in response to an ad placed by the Mitchells, who were making films for their movie theater. Behind the Green Door, released in 1972, was a pioneering adult film in that it really had a storyline. The Mitchells made no attempt to distance their celebrity from the soap industry in their promotional materials.

“Without this Ivory Snow event, they may have remained with these small-time artists,” said Rita Benton, marketing director of the Mitchell Brothers O’Farrell Theatre. In 1973, the story was picked up by the major networks. Marilyn Chambers, who was billed as “99.44% pure,” became the movie’s star. Formerly known as the Ivory Snow series.

According to Benton, “Behind the Green Door” has made millions, and both it and her 1973 picture “Resurrection of Eve” are still sold on DVD.

How Did Marilyn Chambers Pass Away?

Ms. Chambers never made the Bay Area her permanent residence, nor was she a regular performer at the Mitchell Brothers O’Farrell Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1976. The years would pass, yet she’d always make brief returns.

The mayor at the time, Dianne Feinstein, seemed to hold a grudge against the Mitchell family, and this incident occurred during her tenure. Many people believed that the brothers’ plan to raise morale by having Ms. Chambers, who was 32 at the time, fly from her home in the south to the north was a publicity stunt.

On a February evening in 1985, Ms. Chambers reportedly did as she was asked and led an “undulating march past an excited audience,” which included five undercover police investigators. This is according to a Chronicle article.

The arrest required the participation of 13 police officers. Ms. Chambers said, “The force… that took me to jail was horrible,” adding that she was worried about how to break the news to her mother. Her explanation was that “she just got over the X-rated movies.”

A Look Into Marilyn Chambers’s Wealth

It’s Jennifer Chambers. On April 22, 1952, a sex performer’s life began in the United States. By the time of her death, she had lived to be 56 years old. Reports put Marilyn Chambers’ wealth at around $400,000. On April 12, 2009, she passed away.

After years of performing, Ms. Chambers made her farewell public appearance at a tribute show at the Mitchell Theatre. From what Hinckle recalls, the place was packed when he snapped a photo of Ms. Chambers with his basset hound, Melman.

Ms. Chambers’s filmography includes the David Cronenberg suspense flick “Rabid” (1977).

McKenna Marie Taylor, her daughter; her brother Bill Briggs; and her sister Jann Smith all survive her, as reported by the Associated Press.