The Story of Perfection: Marie Osmond’s Plastic Surgery

Olive Marie Osmond (born October 13, 1959) is an American singer, actress, and television host of the Osmonds show business family. Despite never being a member of her family’s singing group, she succeeded in the 1970s and 1980s as a country and pop music artist and television variety show cohost. Her most well-known song is a cover of “Paper Roses,” a country-pop ballad. She and her singer brother Donny Osmond hosted the television variety show Donny & Marie from 1976 to 1979.

Marie Osmond Plastic Surgery

Marie Osmond is an American singer, actress, and television personality born in Ogden, Utah, on October 13, 1959. She came from a show business family and began performing as a child with her brothers. She and her brother Donny Osmond rose to fame as a singing duo in the 1970s, and they had a successful TV variety show called “The Donny and Marie Show.” Her fans, however, are wondering if she has had plastic surgery.

Marie Osmond has been candid about her plastic surgery. Several procedures have been done on her over the years, including a facelift, breast reduction, and Botox injections. She stated in numerous interviews that she had procedures done to look her best and feel confident in her appearance. She has emphasised the importance of self-care through healthy habits such as exercise and proper nutrition.

Marie Osmond Early Life

Olive Marie Osmond was the eighth of nine children (and the only daughter) born to Olive May (née Davis; 1925-2004) and George Virl Osmond in Ogden, Utah (1917–2007). She was brought up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her brothers are Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Osmond. Also, her brothers began their careers in show business at a young age, singing and performing on national television.

Osmond made her television debut as part of her brothers’ act, the Osmond Brothers, on The Andy Williams Show when she was three. Still, she did not appear with her brothers in the group’s television performances throughout the 1960s.

Marie Osmond Career Foundation

Marie was one of only two siblings (out of nine) in the Osmond family who were not involved in the music industry. The other was Tom Osmond, who was deaf. (Along with the original four Osmond Brothers, Donny and Jimmy, deaf oldest brother Virl Osmond worked on dance routines behind the scenes.)

Following the Osmonds’ initial success in 1970, Donny found success as a solo artist on the popular music charts and became a teen idol. Marie Osmond was persuaded to record an album by her mother. Also, she signed with the family’s label, MGM/Kolob Records. And began performing live with her brothers.

Her debut single, “Paper Roses,” reached No. 1 on two Billboard charts in 1973, elevating her to the ranks of music royalty and catapulting her to international superstardom. Marie received a gold record for the single and album “Paper Roses”. Also, it was nominated for two Grammys. She became the youngest female country artist to have a No. 1 debut single (a record she still holds today, 49 years later.) In 1974, she released another single, “In My Little Corner of the World,” and an album with the same title charted in the Billboard country Top 40. The title track from her next album, Who’s Sorry Now, released in 1975, reached No. 40.

Marie’s Acting Career

Marie Osmond and her brother Donny hosted a special show in 1975 that was later picked up mid-season as a weekly variety show. And began airing in 1976 as Donny & Marie and ran on ABC until 1978 before being renamed The Osmond Family Hour in 1979. The Gift of Love, Osmond’s first made-for-TV film, premiered on ABC on December 5, 1978. Also, the film was loosely based on O. Henry’s short story The Gift of the Magi. Timothy Bottoms was her co-star in the movie, and it was in this film that she received her first on-screen kiss.