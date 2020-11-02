Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu share apocalyptic’Back into Stone’ movie

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu have shared with a brand new video for’Back to Stone’ — see it under.

The course is lifted out of September’s’Renegade Breakdown’ album.

“`Back To Stone’ is your tune from our brand new album that’s the nearest to my own heart, which is as it is my sincere lyrics thus far,” Marie explained of this trail in a declaration.

“The tune’s narrative, superbly exemplified by Loïc Darses from the audio video, is all about my own struggles to alter. It is about allowing expire some components on the to permit new items to be born”

View the brand new’Back To Stone’ video under.

Talking of the invention of the movie, manager Loïc Darses explained:”I always imagined my very first music video would need to be a little of a unique item for me on an individual level” adds manager Loïc Darses. “and if Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu approached meaiming to tell the story supporting their brand new album’s imaginative twist, I knew that this was the one”

Reviewing’Renegade Breakdown’ upon its launch, NME wrote:”With every tune so different from the past,’Renegade Breakdown’ is just one of the rare recordings that will have listeners detecting new intricacies on every tune.

“But more than anything else, its own invention has allowed Marie to reevaluate her function as a artist. It appears retiring in the club scene was the reset Marie Davidson needed.”

Read NME’s meeting with Marie Davidson about the development of’Renegade Breakdown’ here.