Mariah Carey Masterfully Trolls The World Using A Halloween Vid Teasing THAT Upcoming Holiday…

The celebrity singer — famous for, one of the mega-hits, her power vocals on All I Want For Christmas Is You is back again, and she is placing on video what we are pretty much feeling at the moment! Not even gont lie! LOLz!

On Sunday morning, hours later Halloween formally stopped, the Always Be My Baby musicians submitted a brand new video for her Twitter accounts. Inside, a scarily-dressed guy with a dreadful mask strikes the camera by means of a pair of doors into some noticeable room.

as soon as the guy opens the door, and we are anticipating something frightening and Halloween-themed, we receive… Mariah. In all of her glory. Preparing to sing, well, you can probably imagine what by today.

However, in case you have not figured out it, ch-ch-check outside the AMAZING, humorous video (under ):

Guess what? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2IUNkCOyCz

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2020

Now that is the way you troll everyone!!! Literally only a couple hours following the conclusion of Halloween, also. Amazing timing!

After all, do not we lament the way Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier each year?! Mariah’s here doing her part to maintain that heritage alive! LOLz!

Honestly, though, what a smart vid!

