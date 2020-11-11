Margot Robbie’s most recent movie Dreamland receives mixed reviews from critics

After her characters in critically panned 2020 misfires Bombshell and Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie’s latest cinematic offering can also be getting mixed reviews.

The 30-year old celebrity plays famous bank robber and killer Allison Wells at the coming of era gangster movie Dreamland, place in Texas during the Great Depression.

She stars together with Finn Cole, a young man obsessed with detective tales who’s torn between asserting the offender for Allison’s catch or giving in to his feelings for her.

Camera IconMargot Robbie at Dreamland. Charge: Ursula Coyote/AP

Ahead of its limited release in the US tomorrow, the Miles Joris-Peyrafitte-directed movie is both praised and criticised by business critics, getting a 62 percent rating on Metacritic.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Caryn James gave it fours stars, calling it”A play with amazing visuals, subtle performances and deft nods to classics such as Days of Heaven along with Bonnie and Clyde,” and stated Robbie, despite her best attempts, still seems every inch of the celebrity she’s.

“Robbie wears awkward 1930so shoes, and contains damn and dirt smudges on her lips. But… she looks like Margot Robbie,” James wrote.

Harsher testimonials have tagged the movie, which has been likewise co-produced by Robbie along with her husband Tom Ackerley, filled with”cliches”.

Los Angeles Times movie critic Michael Ordona gave it 2 stars.

“The newest Margot Robbie automobile Dreamland appears to be approximately legends, the cost of escape… but ends up not saying any of these,” he said.