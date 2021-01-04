Margaret Ferrier charged over alleged Covid-19 breach

MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged after an alleged breach of coronavirus procedures.

he 60-yr-aged experienced the SNP whip eradicated immediately after last year it emerged she built a excursion from Glasgow to the Home of Commons whilst waiting for benefits of a Covid-19 take a look at – and a return journey following currently being educated she experienced the virus.

Police Scotland on Monday verified a 60-yr-old lady, recognized to be Ferrier, had been arrested and billed in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

A spokeswoman for the power said: “We can affirm that officers these days arrested and charged a 60-year-old girl in connection with alleged culpable and reckless perform.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions among 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be despatched to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment even further.”

In October the Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned they would just take “no additional action” from the MP following an investigation.

Despite facing tension to resign her seat, Ms Ferrier is now an impartial MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

