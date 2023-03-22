Maren Morris Says She Introduced Her Son to Drag Queens at An Lgbtq+ Benefit Concert in Tennessee: 'Arrest Me'

In the aftermath of Tennessee’s new anti-drag legislation, Maren Morris is showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In an Instagram video from Saturday’s Love Rising charity concert in Nashville, the 32-year-old Grammy winner bragged about introducing her 3-year-old son Hayes Andrew to drag queens backstage, seemingly clapping back at anti-LGBTQ+ groups’ recent protests of the Drag Queen Story Hour event.

Morris, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Allison Russell, Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, and others performed at the Bridgestone Arena concert.

Morris initially performed “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen with Amanda Shires, Russell, Oladokun, and a number of drag artists. The “My Church” singer-songwriter returned to the stage later in the evening to play “Better Than We Found It” and “The Middle” alongside drag artist Alexia Noelle Paris.

Related: Teresa Admits that Excluding Melissa’s Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was “Not an Oversight” on “RHONJ”

“And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f—-ing arrest me,” joked the Texas-born artist, who shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, in a video posted to Morris’ Instagram account.

“Love surged up,” she wrote as the caption for the post. Thank you to Nashville, the beautiful Queens, and the LGBTQ+ community for attending last night’s event.

She wore a black, long-tail suit jacket with a white shirt, black tie, and black miniskirt for the event. She turned to her Instagram Story after the show to discuss the inspiration behind her outfit.

Morris stated, “I asked @danixmichelle to dress me in a suit to illustrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression.”

Related: Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Her Anniversary with A Video of Her Renewal of Vows to Bruce Willis: “Seize All Opportunities”

She went on, “Why do we feel so strong when wearing a suit? Is it the public presentation of both feminine and masculine characteristics? Is it simply more relaxed than wearing a dress? Or are you just heated and feeling like a goddamn superhero?”

“The correct response is “all of the above” and “who cares?” Do you,’ “finished the post

The Love Rising event, billed as a “celebration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” took place immediately after Tennessee enacted Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9, which prohibit drag performances on any public land or site where minors may be present.

The event benefited the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, and the Looking Out Foundation stated it will match up to $100,000 in supporter contributions.