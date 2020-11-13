“Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis Talked with Maren Morris, who won three awards in the CMAs.
Morris opened about reuniting with her buddies in the toaster service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained,”It only made my heart full.”
Maren Morris Reacts to Seeing Your Famous Friends in CMAs 2020
