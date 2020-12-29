Marcus Rashford strikes late as Manchester United snatch acquire versus Wolves

Marcus Rashford’s deflected stoppage-time strike secured Manchester United a tough-fought victory against Wolves and ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s gentlemen begin 2021 next in the Premier League.

he encounter was the fourth conference of these sides in 2020 and looked established to stop with them sharing a 3rd goalless draw as the busy festive plan took its toll.

But United dug deep and eked out a late winner at an empty Previous Trafford, with Rashford capping a year to recall – on and off the area – by sealing a 1- triumph at the loss of life.

It was a welcome shot in the arm at the end of a topsy-turvy 2020 for United, who are now two details off leaders Liverpool in advance of their match versus Newcastle on Wednesday.

United ended up ponderous in periods and seemed set to drop quick, with Bruno Fernandes seeing a close-variety strike denied in the very first 50 % and Edinson Cavani obtaining a purpose dominated out for offside soon after the split.

Male of the match Romain Saiss was Wolves’ most significant threat and built an undesired affect in stoppage time when Rashford’s work strike him and observed the again of the web.

