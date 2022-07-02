Marcie Hobbs Net Worth: A Real Time Update on Richer Life!

Marcie Hobbs is also a licensed real estate agent. When she starred in the Bravo reality series Southern Charm, she became an overnight sensation. Hobbs lives in Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to being a real estate agent and property manager, she works for The Boulevard Company and the dunes properties of Charleston.

Marcie Hobbs Salary and Earnings Forecast Through 2022

In 2022, their net worth of Hobbs is expected to be $2 million. Real estate broker and property manager, she’s got it all. As a result of her work in real estate, Hobbs has accumulated a sizable fortune.

Read More: Alexa Penavega Net Worth: Income of This Famous Celebrity This Year!

Marcie Hobbs’ Birth Date and Age

Hobbs, a Southern Charm actor who will be 37 in 2021, is a character on the show.

On December 21st, 1984, she entered the world for the first time. Hobbs’ birthday is celebrated with a party on the 21st of December every year.

Mother and Father of Marcie Hobbs

Nan Hobbs Barganier and Dexter Cummings Hobbs were the parents of Hobbs, who was born in Los Angeles, California. Both her mother’s and father’s maiden names end in Barganier or Hobbs, respectively.

Dexter Cummings Hobbs, Marcie’s father, died unexpectedly in 1990.

Jay Barganier’s younger brother, Dexter Hobbs, is Hobbs’ older brother. Jay is the name of her stepbrother. Shep Rose, Marcie’s co-star on Southern Charm, is also a distant relative.

Read More: Peggy Lee’s Net Worth: Take a Look at This Person’s Luxurious Lifestyle!

An Education by Marcie Hobbs

A Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from Loyola Maryland University landed Hobbs on the Southern Charm reality show. Her high school years were spent at Montgomery Academy.

Marcie Hobbs’s Relatives

Hobbs is married to John, and the two of them are very content together. On March 31, 2021, she posted images of herself and John’s engagement on her Instagram account. Her Instagram account was updated on May 24, 2021, with images from the wedding of Hobbs and John that had taken place on May 15, 2021. When Hobbs and her husband John welcomed Edith Cummings Crowe into the world in December of 2021, it was the first time that they had ever been a family of three.

Hobbs’ Personal Life

Her spouse John and they are happily married. She announced her engagement to John, her fiancé, on Instagram. The two plan to wed on March 31, 2021. On May 15, 2021, Hobbs and John exchanged vows. It was May 24, 2021, and on Instagram, she shared a few wedding images.

It was in December of 2021 that Hobbs and her husband John welcomed Edith Cummings Crowe into the world.

Read More: Dee Snider Net Worth: How Much Has This Person Made in 2022?

Ms. Marcie Hobbs, Career & Wealth

At the moment, Hobbs is a realtor. A year later, she started working for RentCharleston.com. Hobbs is still working with RentCharleston. In January of this year, she became a licenced real estate agent for Dunes Properties of Charleston. She has been employed by Dunes for over four years now.. In 2017, she began working for The Boulevard Company as a residential and commercial realtor.

In addition to her work as a real estate agent, she also serves as the Miami-Dade Guardian ad Litem Program’s events coordinator. She has been a coordinator of events since October 2019. After graduating from college in the spring of 2008, she began working for herself as a public relations and marketing specialist.

The New York Post adds that before working in real estate, she was an assistant registrar and an admissions counselor at the New York Film Academy in Midtown Manhattan.

As a cast member of Bravo’s “Southern Charm” for Season 8, Marcie has garnered the most attention in the media. The eighth season of Southern Charm will premiere on June 23, 2020, at 9 p.m. She’ll be joined on set by Olivia Flowers and Chleb Ravenell, two additional newcomers. The show focuses on the social life of the city’s elite in Charleston, South Carolina.

Shep Rose, Hobbs’ cousin, is a well-known member of the Southern Charm clan. As of 2014, he has been in every season of the reality show. As far as Marcie is concerned, Shep is one of the only people she can talk to about difficult things without getting into an argument with him.

Read More: Khaby Lame Net Worth: How Much Has This Person Made in 2022?

The Marcie Hobbs Jobs.

As an agent or realtor, Hobbs is involved in the real estate market. There is evidence on her Facebook page that she has worked for The Boulevard Company as a property manager. In addition to being a licensed real estate broker, she also works as a property manager for RentCharleston.com. Currently, she is employed by the Charleston Dunes Company. The Miami-Dade Guardian and Litem Program hired Hobbs as their Events Coordinator before he was hired full-time.

As a reality TV star and personality, Hobbs is also a cast member of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket